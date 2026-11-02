Modi vs UPA: How India Went From Attracting FDI to Losing Out

The flow of inward foreign direct investment (FDI) has distinctly slowed down—from $56.23 billion in 2021-22 (the highest during the Modi era) to $40.72 billion in 2025-26. The lowest was in 2024-25 at $29.13 billion in 2024-25.

The outward FDI (or ODI) has moved in the reverse direction. It rose from $10.97 billion in 2021-22 (the lowest being $4.03 billion in 2014-15) to $33.84 billion in 2025-26 (the highest during the Modi period).

Consequently, the net FDI [FDI-ODI] flows have become quite precarious and low: