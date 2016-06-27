Sam Manekshaw: Remembering the Greatest Soldier India Ever Knew

Sam Manekshaw was arguably the greatest soldier the Indian Army has ever produced.

As the Chief of the Army Staff, Sam’s service to the nation is immense as he united the army, navy and air force into a team, helping India win against Pakistan in 1965 and even more significantly the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

The Quint takes a look at the most remarkable stories from Sam Bahadur’s life.