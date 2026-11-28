Can patriotism—actually, let’s call it nationalism—be boxed into a television screen? Can it even be policed by our political masters, who now want content emanating from Pakistan to be banned?

The line of control has truly been crossed with the latest government diktat that forbids Netflix and other OTT platforms from screening Pakistani content in India. The provocation: a promo of a web series, titled Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Starring the hugely popular Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, among others, the series is slated for a release on 4 December.

Ahead of the much-anticipated release, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reminded the screening platforms of its 8 May 2025 advisory, which said, “In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription-based-model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect.”