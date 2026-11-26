The report also warned that shrinking lake areas had contributed to ecosystem degradation, loss of biodiversity and climate insecurity. It described lakes as natural flood-balancing reservoirs and noted their importance in regulating the region’s flood system.

These are not merely statistics in an audit report. They represent the gradual weakening of natural systems that have protected communities for generations.

The warning signs are visible in other ways too. Jammu and Kashmir recorded 926 forest fire incidents during 2025-26, affecting approximately 2,105 hectares of forest land, according to information provided by the government to the National Green Tribunal. Forest fires weaken vegetation cover, damage habitats and can leave exposed slopes more vulnerable to erosion, particularly when followed by heavy rainfall.

Then there are cloudbursts and flash floods. Last year’s Chisoti cloudburst in Kishtwar, which devastated the area and complicated rescue operations, remains a painful reminder of how quickly a mountain community can be overwhelmed.

This is something I had explored in my earlier writing for The Quint on Jammu’s floods and the policy failures that compounded their impact. A disaster may be triggered by nature, but its consequences are often shaped by human decisions made long before the rain arrives.