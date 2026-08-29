After Nepal Floods, a Himalayan Warning: Are India's Mountain States Prepared?

A disaster that crossed a border before the warning could:

The first lesson from the catastrophe in Nepal’s Rasuwa district is also the most uncomfortable: the Himalaya does not recognise political borders.

On the morning of 26 August, a large mass of ice and rock appears to have broken away high in the Himalaya near the Nepal-Tibet-China border.

Satellite imagery indicates a substantial collapse associated with the Langtang Lirung area, while geological analysis points to the failure of both glacier material and underlying bedrock. The resulting mass entered the Lhende Khola system and generated a violent mixture of water, ice, mud, rock and sediment that travelled downstream through the Bhote Koshi and ultimately the Trishuli river system wiping out villages, homes, roads, and bridges.