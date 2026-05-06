Despite Orban's Political Ouster in Hungary, EU Continues to Shift to the Right

The EU is going through its worst geopolitical crisis in its history. Its inept leadership thinks in liberal cliches and tries to outdo its rivals in jingoistic tough talk, especially when it comes to raising fear of the ‘Russian threat’.

But, besides failing to deliver on promises to suffocate Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime economically with innumerable sanctions and defeat it militarily in Ukraine with four-year support from NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), it is now facing the agonising prospect of a political quarrel with the US and a major moral and economic crisis caused by US President Donald Trump’s decision to embark on an illegal ‘war of choice’ on Iran along with the notorious serial offender and reprobate Israel.

The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, whose views need to reflect those of the member states, rushed to Israel in the wake of the Hamas attack in 2023, expressing solidarity and a more pro-Israeli stance than that acceptable to the 27 member states, thereby ignoring the division of powers by which the commission does not set foreign policy but reflects what member states have determined. It was observed that she made no appeal for Israel to respect international law as the UN and various European leaders had done.