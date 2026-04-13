Peter Magyar Wins Hungary Polls, Ending Trump Ally Viktor Orban’s 16-Year Rule

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Hungary’s 2026 parliamentary election resulted in a decisive victory for Péter Magyar and his Tisza party, ending Viktor Orbán’s 16-year tenure as prime minister.
With nearly all votes counted, Tisza secured a commanding majority in parliament, while Orbán’s Fidesz party conceded defeat.
Voter turnout reached record levels, reflecting heightened public engagement in what was widely regarded as a pivotal election for Hungary’s future direction.
According to Financial Express, Péter Magyar’s Tisza party won 138 out of 199 parliamentary seats, capturing 53.6 percent of the vote with 97.35 percent of precincts counted.
Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party secured 55 seats, a significant decline from previous elections. Orbán publicly accepted the outcome, marking one of the most significant political reversals in Hungary’s recent history.
As highlighted by BBC, Péter Magyar addressed supporters in Budapest, declaring, “We did it. Together we overthrew the Hungarian regime.” The Tisza party’s victory was achieved with a record 79 percent voter turnout, the highest in Hungary’s post-Communist era.
Magyar pledged to reverse Orbán-era changes, tackle corruption, and restore the independence of the judiciary.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, Péter Magyar, a former government insider and lawyer, broke with Orbán’s Fidesz party in 2024 following a major scandal.
He rapidly built support by focusing on domestic issues such as the economy and corruption, uniting a broad coalition of voters seeking change.
Magyar’s campaign avoided divisive foreign policy debates, instead emphasizing practical reforms and national unity.
Early results showed Tisza leading in 95 of Hungary’s 106 constituencies, with turnout surpassing 77 percent by early evening. Magyar described the election as “a choice between East or West, propaganda or honest public discourse, corruption or clean public life.”
Orbán’s party, while trailing, cited the high turnout as evidence of strong democratic engagement.
“I’m asking our supporters and all Hungarians: Let’s stay peaceful, cheerful, and if the results confirm our expectations, let’s throw a big, Hungarian carnival,” Péter Magyar stated as results emerged.
Reporting indicated that Orbán, who had received endorsements from Donald Trump and other conservative leaders, conceded defeat and congratulated Magyar.
The Tisza party’s majority may allow it to govern without a coalition, pending final confirmation of seat counts.
Official results showed Magyar’s party gaining more than two-thirds of parliamentary seats with nearly 67 percent of precincts counted. Orbán described the outcome as “clear and painful,” acknowledging the transition to opposition after a prolonged period in power.
Hungary’s election drew significant international attention due to Orbán’s close ties with Russia and his frequent clashes with the European Union.
Coverage revealed that Orbán personally called Magyar to concede, and both leaders addressed their supporters to confirm the peaceful transition. The election was widely viewed as a referendum on Hungary’s alignment with the EU and its domestic governance standards.
“Prime Minister Viktor Orban just congratulated me on the phone on our victory,” Péter Magyar posted on social media, confirming the direct acknowledgment of the result.
Magyar’s immediate priorities include strengthening Hungary’s ties with European institutions, restoring democratic safeguards, and seeking the release of suspended EU funds. Analysis showed that Magyar’s victory was facilitated by widespread dissatisfaction with corruption and a desire for institutional reform.
The Tisza party’s mandate is expected to bring significant changes to Hungary’s domestic and foreign policy landscape.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.