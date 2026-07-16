2 Winners, 1 Big Loser: Why Modi Govt Can't Defend the E20 Push for Much Longer

The Modi government had a massive problem at hand in 2018-19, caused ironically by extraordinarily high sugar production (32-33 million tonnes) amid global crash of sugar prices. Bulging foodgrain stocks with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) was adding to its woes.

Many measures were taken—subsidy on sugar export, increasing minimum price of sugar for domestic market, etc—to dispose of surplus sugar. Nothing worked.

Industry delayed paying sugarcane farmers. Arrears were piling up—about Rs 11,000 crore in December 2018—making farmers restive. A perfect political storm was brewing in politically sensitive states, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra included.

The Modi government was struggling to find a good way out. Ethanol emerged as the white night.

The government set up a game for raising ethanol production for blending in petrol 10 times, from about 2 percent in ethanol supply year (ESY) 2016-17 to 20 percent by 2030.

That game is faltering now.