India Moves Closer to E100 Fuel as Nitin Gadkari Clears 100% Ethanol Rules

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Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has officially signed rules granting full legal recognition to 100% ethanol fuel in India. This regulatory move allows vehicles specifically designed for ethanol to operate entirely on this alternative fuel. The government expects this step to significantly reduce the country’s reliance on imported fossil fuels and support the domestic biofuels sector. Major automakers are preparing to launch flex-fuel vehicles compatible with the new standard.
According to Financial Express, Nitin Gadkari announced the completion of the regulatory framework for 100% ethanol fuel on 13 June 2026. He stated that this approval would enable ethanol to become a viable alternative to petrol, with the potential to lower India’s annual fossil fuel import bill, which currently stands at approximately ₹22 lakh crore.
Automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Toyota, Suzuki, and Hyundai are now launching flex-fuel vehicles designed to run on high-ethanol blends, including E85 and E100. Coverage revealed that the Maruti Suzuki WagonR flex-fuel model and several Hero MotoCorp motorcycles have already been introduced, with more launches expected in the coming months.
India’s move towards ethanol-based mobility is part of a broader strategy to enhance energy independence. Financial Express highlighted that India’s dependence on imported fossil fuels has been a significant economic challenge, with crude oil, LPG, and LNG imports exceeding $165 billion in FY 2024-25. The adoption of domestic bioenergy sources, including ethanol, is seen as a way to reduce foreign exchange outflows and support rural economies.
Flex-fuel vehicles require specific engine calibrations and hardware to operate efficiently on high-ethanol blends. Analysis showed that while ethanol blending has reached 20% (E20) in India, the new rules for E100 represent a significant policy advancement, aligning India with countries like Brazil that have established robust flex-fuel programs.
“Last night at around 8:00 PM, I signed the file making rules for 100% ethanol and giving it legal process,” Nitin Gadkari stated, emphasizing the government’s commitment to alternative fuels.
India’s fossil fuel import dependence has also influenced recent government measures in the fuel sector. Hindustan Times reported that the Centre has restricted bulk fuel purchases at retail pumps and capped diesel sales to manage supply and reduce revenue losses for state-run oil companies.
Recent volatility in crude oil supply and prices has prompted further scrutiny of India’s fuel pricing mechanisms. Deccan Herald noted that Union Minister Suresh Gopi confirmed fuel prices would be reviewed based on crude oil availability, reflecting the ongoing impact of global supply disruptions.
India’s currency exchange rate also plays a role in the cost of fuel imports. Reporting indicated that a weaker rupee increases the cost of crude oil imports, affecting domestic fuel prices and inflation.
“The approval would enable ethanol to emerge as a ‘viable alternative to petrol,’ helping India lower its burden of Rs 22 lakh crore in annual fossil fuel imports,” Nitin Gadkari said at the press conference.
The government’s push for ethanol and other bioenergy sources is expected to create new opportunities for farmers and the rural economy. Further analysis suggested that scaling up domestic bioenergy production could reduce import dependence, generate employment, and provide a stable, predictable energy supply insulated from global market volatility.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.