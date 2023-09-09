Enemy's Enemy: Congress' Karnataka Success Pushes JD(S) & BJP Towards Each Other

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the JD(S) had a seat-sharing pact with the Congress party and contested seven seats. It managed to win Hassan, which is Gowda's home turf. The former PM, who vacated the Hassan seat for his grandson Prajwal Revanna and contested from Tumakuru in the seat-sharing agreement with the Congress, was defeated.

Gowda's talks with the BJP's top leadership are in sharp contrast to the stand taken by him at a meeting of the JD(S) in Bengaluru on 28 July, where he announced that his party would contest the Lok Sabha polls independently.

However, there are speculations that the Congress is trying to woo disgruntled BJP and JD(S) legislators and members to join the party, and even help some Congress turncoat MLAs plan a Ghar Wapasi after they helped Yediyurappa form the government in 2019. This is said to have made the two Opposition parties in Karnataka think about the seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha elections.