Elections 2024 | How PM Modi is Using Fearmongering to Reinforce the OBC Card

While it is true that in Karnataka, ruled by Congress since April 2023, Muslims are included in the 2B category for OBCs, this has been in place for three decades. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described Modi’s claim that the Congress transferred the reservation quota from OBCs and Dalits to Muslims as a “blatant lie.” As the Karnataka CM rightly pointed out, “Neither the BJP government previously in power at the state nor the Narendra Modi-led Union Government that has been in power for the past ten years, has questioned this reservation. Moreover, no one, including the BJP, has challenged it in court.”

In Andhra Pradesh too, the BJP’s claims that the Congress government stole from OBCs and Dalits and gave it to Muslims is a falsehood. While Muslims in AP and Telangana enjoy a four per cent reservation in education and employment under the OBC category since 2007, this quota “is being implemented not by cutting into the existing quota of the OBCs but under a separate category of OBCs, called BC-E,” said Hindustan Times in a report titled “Quota for Muslims and Telangana and Andhra back in Focus.” Clearly, none of these are recent events. The Congress has abandoned all overt signs of appealing to Muslims.

But that did not stop Modi from reinventing the 2005 Bihar trick. He insidiously misrepresented the Congress manifesto by accusing the party of trying to steal from poor and backward Hindus and plotting to introduce a religion-based quota. The Congress document does not mention any such thing. On the contrary, it promises to bridge historical inequities and assures OBCs, Dalits and tribals a number of measures for economic and social uplift.