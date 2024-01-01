Pakistan Elections 2024: With Imran out of the Game, an Attempt To Bowl Out PTI

The stage is being set for the election of members to Pakistan’s 16th National Assembly on 8 February 2024.

The Army Generals, always the scenic designers, are busy creating a fake setting to ensure the return of Nawaz Sharif’s unpopular Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the decimation of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the apparent choice of the masses.

Having survived an assassination attempt in November 2022, PTI’s charming leader Imran Khan is now in jail. Following his arrest, protests by his supporters turned into violent riots with several Army installations being attacked.