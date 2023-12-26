The Generals of Pakistan: Army Chief Asim Munir’s Charm Offensive in the US

2023 has been the deadliest year for terror attacks on Pakistani Military and its intensity is only worsening (last week saw the deadliest attack with 23 Pakistani soldiers killed in a single attack in the Dera Ismail Khan district).

In a complete U-turn of optics, from visuals of a couple of years back of the-then Pakistani DG-ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (sacked since then) sipping tea with the Afghan Taliban before the formation of the new Taliban cabinet to a situation now where the Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir is on a charm offensive to the US to beseech support as an ‘ally’, is a déjà vu that has been seen frequently in Pak-US relations.

General Munir has been frenetically calling up the who’s who like the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q Brown etc, during his visit.

A sign of his extra-constitutional mandate is his active engagement with the monied Pakistani diaspora and assuring them of the benefits and security of their investments in Pakistan through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) – a clear example of the expanded economic agenda afforded by the General.