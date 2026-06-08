INDIA Bloc Meet: DMK's Absence Tests Congress's Coalition Politics

The alliance with the TVK has given the Congress a place in the new political arrangement in Tamil Nadu. But politics is not only about what is gained today. It is also about what is lost tomorrow.

More than ever, it is now that the Congress requires stable and proven alliances to effectively challenge the BJP. When it alienates trusted partners in pursuit of political opportunism, it weakens the coalition on which it depends.

The TVK is still a new political force. Its long-term electoral strength remains untested. Its national political position is also unclear. Questions have arisen about the TVK’s willingness to confront the BJP at the national level. The party had an opportunity to enter Parliament through a Rajya Sabha seat to engage in national Opposition politics, but it chose not to. Critics allege it shows the party’s unwillingness to oppose the BJP openly.

Unlike the DMK, the TVK has not established a sustained record of opposing the BJP’s agenda. It has not played a significant role in national debates on federalism, secularism, or minority rights. There is a risk that the Congress may have appeared to have made a miscalculation by choosing an untested partner over a proven ally.