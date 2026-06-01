Congress Sends a Big Message with 3 Deft Calls: Is an Overhaul Next?

With three deft calls, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge have shaken up politics in South India and shown a new kind of decision-making. It is a departure from the party's previous track record.

These decisions are: replacing Siddaramaiah with DK Shivakumar as the Karnataka CM, choosing VD Satheesan over KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala in Kerala and ditching the DMK to ally with Vijay's TVK after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results.

Why are these three decisions significant?

What does this mean for the party's future plans?

We will try to answer these questions in this piece.