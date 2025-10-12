GHOOSE, the Digital Gig to Eradicate Corruption in India

Statutory Warning: This is a satirical piece, but one that’s pregnant with possibilities.

Angry residents of a Gujarat town, forced to live with contaminated water, shower currency notes on a corrupt, hapless municipal clerk. The video goes viral.

Prawin Ganeshan accuses Chennai Customs of demanding bribes to clear a consignment. That triggers a massive kerfuffle in New Delhi, followed by stony silence.

India hits its lowest rank in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index, a shocking 96 out of 180 countries, sliding from a rank of 79 in 2016.