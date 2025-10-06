Chennai Customs 'Bribery' Row Reveals an Old Rot in Indian Bureaucracy

Prawin Ganesan, the owner of @WinTrack, an importer of electronic goods, whipped up a veritable storm in the teacup of Chennai customs by posting on his X account that he would be winding down his operations in India because of the harassment he suffered whilst getting imports of electronic goods cleared from Chennai customs.

He subsequently shared in a televised interview broadcast by India Today that he was accustomed to meeting demands of about Rs 15,000 for clearing consignments from the customs bonded warehouse.

But when the demand rose to more than ten times as much last month, he baulked and resorted to his X account @WINTRACKINC to make his “grievance” public. The post was “clickbait” for social media watchers who flooded the net with stories of similar inappropriate behaviour and harassment at Chennai customs.