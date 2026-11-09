Dem Majority Must Push Trump to Halt Proposed OPT Fee of up to $100K per Student

Now, the incoming Democratic majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate will have a lot on their plate — conducting congressional investigations into Trump’s dealings, holding immigration enforcement agencies accountable, doubling down on the Epstein probe, considering potential impeachments, and so much more.

Having lost the Republican majorities in Congress, Trump will also no longer be able to push his legislative agenda through. However, he can stifle legislation passed by the Democrats by exercising the presidential veto power, a fact he has often reminded people of since the results on Tuesday.

This will cause an invariable back-and-forth between the Democrats and Trump, and there will likely be intense negotiations and exchanges. What do Democrats give Trump in return for laws they really want to see enacted receiving presidential assent? For instance, even though it may sound completely cynical, could the Democrats hold off on probing, say, Don Jr. in exchange for Trump significantly reducing the scale of his immigration enforcement operations, especially when it comes to ICE street arrests, apprehensions in communities and workplaces largely of people with no criminal record whatsoever?