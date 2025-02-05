Delhi Elections Kept Yamuna in Focus For A While – What Now?

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(This story was first published on 5 February 2026. It is being republished from The Quint’s archives in light of World Water Day.)
Politically driven as it may be, the attention showered on the Yamuna River – during the Delhi Assembly Elections in February – is not undeserved. The river has been at the receiving end of grand neglect, mismanagement, and systemic failure for decades.
For many of us who have dedicated decades to working on the Yamuna or addressing other environmental challenges in the country, one of our greatest failures has been the inability to elevate concerns about public ecology and public health to the forefront of electoral discourse.
Our struggle to draw the attention of the political class to environmental issues has been marked by three key shortcomings:
The lack of an honest and transparent acknowledgment of the scale and severity of the problem
The failure to hold relevant agencies or political leaders accountable
The absence of a clear, actionable plan to address the environmental crisis
In the case of the Yamuna, environmentalists and experts have historically failed to secure even the most basic attention to the issue, let alone meaningful discussions about accountability or a future roadmap.
The severe pollution of the Yamuna is not a recent phenomenon – and it would be unjust to attribute its current state to any single political party.
The toxic waters of the Yamuna now pose a dire threat to the lives and well-being of Delhi's citizens, making it one of the most urgent public health and environmental concerns of our time.
However, amidst the political noise and rhetoric, it is crucial not to lose sight of the core issues. Many political parties are more focused on evading accountability, deflecting blame, or engaging in a relentless slugfest rather than offering concrete solutions.
In the lead up to the elections, primetime television debates featured ‘Jamna Ji’ at length. There were disruptions in Delhi's drinking water supply – and that instantly and notoriously prompted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal to accuse Haryana, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state, of "poisoning" the Yamuna and orchestrating a "mass genocide" in Delhi.
Kejriwal omitted key facts: ammonia levels in the Yamuna spike annually during December and January, exceeding the treatment capacity of Delhi's water treatment plants.
While ammonia levels at Wazirabad (where the Yamuna enters Delhi) were twice the permissible limit, they were eight times worse at Kalindi Kunj (where the river exits Delhi).
By Kejriwal's logic, the Delhi government would be equally, if not more, culpable, for polluting the river downstream and poisoning the drinking water of millions of people living downstream.
The recent ammonia spike was less a political conspiracy and more a result of reduced freshwater flow during winter, compounded by toxic discharges from drains in both Haryana (Sonipat and Panipat) and Delhi.
The primary cause of the river's degradation is the lack of adequate flow, often referred to as 'minimum' or 'environmental' flow.
Despite repeated directives from the courts, urging states that draw water from or discharge into the Yamuna to maintain sufficient freshwater levels, compliance has been woefully inadequate.
Despite this, no political party in the Delhi elections has neither highlighted this critical issue nor have they proposed any concrete solutions in their manifestos. This glaring omission underscores the dishonesty of our political class – and highlights the need for a more informed and science-driven approach.
It is crucial to recognise that Delhi is responsible for a staggering 76 percent of the Yamuna's total pollution, even though the city covers only 22 kilometers (less than two percent) of the river's total length.
While the lack of freshwater flow is a significant factor, the daily discharge of over 3,500 million liters of untreated sewage and industrial effluents into the Yamuna through nearly two-dozen drains in Delhi is equally alarming.
While the lack of freshwater flow is a significant factor, this daily discharge is equally alarming. Over the years, 35 sewage treatment plants (STPs) have been installed to treat this waste before it reaches the river.
Even the sewage that undergoes treatment often fails to meet water quality standards, as highlighted by a recent Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) report, which found 22 of these STPs to be inefficient.
The most significant violator of the Yamuna is, ironically, the government itself – through both its actions and inactions.
One of the most damaging practices has been the haphazard construction on the river's floodplains and wetlands, often sanctioned or directly undertaken by government authorities.
These projects have systematically encroached upon and degraded the river's natural ecosystem, disrupting its hydrology and reducing its ability to recharge itself and sustain the surrounding environment.
These floodplains and wetlands are critical for the river's natural recharge capacity and for maintaining Delhi's groundwater table. However, over the decades, unchecked urbanisation has led to the construction of numerous building complexes, public infrastructure like Metro depots, and multiple bridges over the river.
The Yamuna holds immense cultural and spiritual significance, especially for the Purvanchali community, who celebrate Chhath Puja on its banks each year.
What is even more concerning is the lack of political will to address this issue. None of the political parties have made the preservation of the Yamuna's floodplains a priority. In fact, many have actively advocated for further construction along the riverbanks, disregarding the scientific and ecological principles that govern the river's health.
This unscientific approach not only exacerbates the degradation of the Yamuna but also undermines the long-term sustainability of Delhi's water resources. By ignoring the river's hydrology and ecosystem, these actions reflect a broader pattern of prioritising short-term development over the long-term well-being of both the river and the millions of people who depend on it.
Whichever party comes to power in Delhi on 8 February, one thing is certain – the Yamuna can no longer be ignored. Citizens are intelligent enough to see through political gimmicks, empty promises, and blame games.
The solution to this crisis demands cooperation between the Centre and the states, backed by political honesty, will, and urgency. We cannot aspire to be a Vishwaguru while allowing our capital's lifeline to remain a toxic drain.
As voters, we must be smart, discerning, and deeply concerned about the future of our city – its public health, its ecology, and the well-being of generations to come.
(Vimlendu Jha is an environmental activist who currently heads Swechha, a Delhi-based youth and environment organisation. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
Published: 05 Feb 2025,11:42 AM IST