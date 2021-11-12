Polluting of Yamuna Is Kaafi Real & ‘Sprinkling Water’ Might Not Be the Answer

Even with the blanket of hazardous, white foam being a recurring occurrence on banks of Yamuna in Delhi, the authorities have largely shied away from taking necessary remedial measures.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Amid Chhat Puja celebrations in the national capital, visuals of devotees taking a dip in the froth-filled, toxic Yamuna emerged online this week once again.
Even with the blanket of hazardous, white foam being a recurring occurrence on banks of Yamuna in Delhi, the authorities have largely shied away from taking necessary remedial measures.
In fact, this year, the Delhi authorities employed ill-equipped measures to combat the froth.
Earlier this week, the Delhi government deployed 15 boats to dissipate the toxic foam in the river ahead of the religious ceremony. Videos from South Delhi's Kalindi Kunj captured bamboo barricades being placed in the river in an attempt to prevent the foam from floating towards the banks.
Meanwhile, a Delhi Jal Board employee was tasked with 'sprinkling water' on the river to 'clear out' the froth.
(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)