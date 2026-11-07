When Delhi Police Defied Its Own Ban on Protests in Shahdara

In so far as the transfer is concerned it, it is a routine event in the life of a government servant and therefore, is not an appropriate or a reasonable cause for open protest like an ordinary citizen. The aggrieved police persons should have followed the official channels and filed a representation. They should have joined the new place of posting and then taken up the case with the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

However, there appears to be something more serious to the episode. That all the police personnel rallied behind the ACP and the SHO points to two facts. First, all police personnel deployed under the ACP and SHO felt that the transfer was not justified. They felt that both the transferred officials were not at fault and had been wrongly punished by the superiors in the police hierarchy under the pressure of lawyer lobby.

Second, the fact that even though the remaining police personnel were not impacted by the transfer of these two and yet they rallied in their support speaks of the leadership qualities of the ACP and SHO. This is a rare quality amongst the superior officers in the police who consider themselves to be more of a manager than the leader.