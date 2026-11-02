'Don't Behave Like Protesters': Delhi Police Officers Protest Against Transfers

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On 2 November 2026, Delhi Police personnel assembled outside the police headquarters to protest the transfers of Assistant Commissioner of Police Manasvi Vashistha and Shahdara Station House Officer Inspector Arun Kumar. The transfers followed a scuffle at Shahdara police station on 23 October, in which an advocate reportedly sustained a head injury. The protestors demanded reinstatement of the transferred officers and sought a meeting with the Police Commissioner.
According to The Indian Express, around 80 personnel gathered outside Gate No. 1 of the Delhi Police Headquarters, refusing requests from senior officers to disperse or move their grievances inside. DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma attempted to persuade ACP Vashistha and the assembled personnel to maintain discipline and not engage in protest-like behaviour, but the group insisted on a direct dialogue with the Commissioner.
As reported by The Hindu, approximately 100 police personnel, including women officers, participated in the demonstration, holding placards and posters. The protest was triggered by the transfer orders issued on 28 October, which were a response to demands from district court lawyers following the Shahdara incident. The lawyers had called for action against the officers involved, leading to an indefinite strike that was only called off after the transfers were announced.
Messages circulated in Delhi Police WhatsApp groups urged personnel to assemble in support of the transferred officers and seek restoration of their postings as coverage revealed. District DCPs and unit heads were instructed to prevent their staff from joining the protest, but the demonstration proceeded as planned outside the headquarters.
"Sharma asked the ACP and the other personnel to maintain the discipline expected of a police force and reminded them that they should not behave like protesters," the report stated.
Senior officers, including DCP Sachin Sharma, engaged with the protestors, urging them to address their concerns through official channels rather than public demonstration. The personnel, however, remained firm in their demand for a Sampark Sabha (interactive session) with the Police Commissioner as reporting indicated.
The protest followed a previous incident in 2019, when over 2,000 police personnel and their families gathered outside the headquarters after attacks on policemen by lawyers, including a case linked to a parking dispute at Tis Hazari Court. That protest ended after assurances from senior officers regarding legal and medical support for the affected personnel as details emerged.
The current protest also coincided with an upcoming interaction programme scheduled by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu with Delhi Police personnel on 3 November at Utsav Sadan, Kingsway Camp. The session is expected to include personnel from constable to inspector ranks as analysis showed.
"The police personnel assembled on the road outside the headquarters around 8 a.m. on Monday, seeking a meeting with the Police Commissioner and an interactive session to raise their concerns over the transfers," the report noted.
Earlier, on 30 October, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar chaired a meeting with representatives from the Bar Council of Delhi and district court bar associations, resulting in an agreement to establish a joint coordination and grievance redressal mechanism as further coverage revealed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.