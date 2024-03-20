March, Dalai Lama’s Escape to India and Increasing Trust Issues With China

It would be three more years before all Nehruvian idealism and illusions were smashed and pulverised into smithereens. It was about ten years after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had formally warned Jawaharlal Nehru to not place trust in the perfidious communist regime of China led by Mao Ze Dong.

Till date, this event remains a shining example of how India has always embraced and given shelter to refugees fleeing persecution by authoritarian regimes.

In March 1959, convinced that he would be either killed or "disappeared” by the Chinese regime, the 24-year-old Dalai Lama, the spiritual as well as temporal head of Tibet, undertook a perilous journey through remote mountain passes and reached India.