Data: When Do Voters Decide Whom to Vote For? Do They Prefer Party Or Candidate?

On the other hand, we have the eleventh-hour deciders – a crucial 14.1 percent who wait until the very last moment to cast their vote. These voters are the wildcards, capable of turning the tide of an election based on the latest headline or last-minute campaign efforts. For politicians, this highlights the importance of both long-term engagement and impactful, timely messaging in the final days leading up to the election. The battlefield remains fluid until the very end.

Question asked: When did you decide whom to vote for?

Source: Lokniti CSDS NES Post Poll 2024 Marginals