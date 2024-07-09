Rahul Gandhi is Right. Congress Must Fight for Minorities Vocally and Candidly

advertisement
Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi is a first-time MP of the National Conference from Budgam, Kashmir, representing the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Rather unusually, during his election campaign, he went around apologising to the Kashmiri Pandits who had been driven out of the valley.
Though there are only a few left in the valley, his campaign pitch did not hurt him electorally. On the contrary, he got a lot of visibility and also managed to articulate views that have been largely forgotten. He thundered in the newly constituted Parliament, “The INDIA bloc partners can speak freely about other minorities but not about Muslims. They need to change this. In the general election, Muslims substantially voted for this alliance and consolidated in favour of it.”
Rahul Gandhi has been an exception, especially in Parliament last week. “You scare the minorities… you spread violence, hatred against minorities, against Muslims, against Sikhs, against Christians. And what have the minorities done? They stand steadfast with India like mountains, they are patriots, and you attacked all the minorities, spread violence and hatred against them,” he said.
But where does the problem lie with respect to the Congress party's political approach towards different religious communities?
In some ways, the party is following the very limited observation of their senior leader, AK Antony, after their painful and humiliating electoral debacle in 2014. Antony’s advice, after much consultation with the party's workers, was that the grand old party should fight the impression that it was an anti-Hindu party. After this succinct advice, the Congress party has gone about trying to undo the impression that they had a bias for the Indian Muslims for the purpose of a vote bank.
More than what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may have done to our society and polity, the Congress’ attempt to appease the majority community hastened the process of turning large parts of India into totally saffronised zones. The regions where constitutional values of secularism burnt bright were the southern states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. This process was precipitated by hundreds of Congress leaders crossing over to the BJP in different parts of the country.
In Madhya Pradesh, for instance, the Congress endeavoured to be a party that was more Hindu than the BJP. Its chief ministerial candidate Kamal Nath’s strategy was to highlight the Hindu side of the organisation and how it was committed to the faith, and even the Ram temple. It did not work. Though Indian secularism is not irreligious, there was no attempt on the part of the Congress leadership to maintain equivalence towards the minorities or show some commitment to the secular values of the constitution.
In fact, there were no protests whenever violence and discrimination against Muslims took place in Madhya Pradesh. The same attitude was witnessed in other states too. Why was the copy of the constitution not held aloft to remind the government and the administration that when they don’t look after the marginalised and the oppressed, including the minorities, then they are doing injustice to the nation? What is forgotten is that minorities are 200 million strong and if they are ignored, then large parts of the country, along with the Dalits, will remain mired in darkness.
Much changed after Rahul Gandhi went on the Bharat Jodo Yatra and its second edition, the Nyay Yatra, but its organisers, while raising the moral imperative of taking everyone along, were careful that Rahul and the party were not projected as anti-Hindu. The party chose to talk about the need to hold a caste census but opted for ambivalence on issues like the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and the abrogation of Article 370.
Even in the recent general elections, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the Congress for not speaking out openly against the CAA. This was quickly denied by the Manifesto Committee Chairman of the Congress, P Chidambaram, who promised to repeal the CAA the moment they came to power. During the 2024 election campaign, despite the fact that the Congress did precious little to promise the protection of minorities, they got their minorities across the country. It seems like the grand old party has mastered the art of getting the Muslim vote without doing much.
Even the BJP’s attempt to revive the old video of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh asserting that the minorities would have the first claim over resources did not work. The BJP tried to spin this issue through its captive media but failed.
The Congress may not have come to power, despite Rahul Gandhi manfully trying to revive a moribund party by pivoting it towards social justice issues, but poll results provide a golden opportunity for the party to fight for minorities free from the fear put in place by majoritarian forces. Indian Muslims have put their faith in the grand old party. It must not let them down.
(The author is the editor of Delhi's Hardnews magazine. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
