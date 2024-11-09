“The US, with India as its proxy, engineered Sri Lanka’s economic turmoil. Fuel supplies were strategically throttled, using a middleman—a Singapore-based agent, someone called Subramaniam, or something like that. He was forced to halt deliveries and send fuel prices soaring. The ripple effect struck agriculture, industry, and services, inflating prices across the board. As Sri Lanka struggled, India, backed by American funds, swooped in with a lifeline—offering a line of credit while China hesitated. Subramaniam resumed his deliveries, and suddenly, Sri Lankans found themselves indebted to India, blissfully unaware of the hidden puppeteers pulling the strings to undercut China’s influence in the region.”

He leaned in closer, his voice laden with irony. “You see, the Aragalaya protests, that movement against corruption, didn’t just bloom out of nowhere in 2022. Thousands marched against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, yes, but they weren’t exactly left to fend for themselves. Food, drinks, and even umbrellas were handed out like treats at a fair. And who was footing the bill? None other than Uncle Sam. This wasn’t just a spontaneous cry for justice—it was a stage-managed spectacle, a strategic push to unseat Rajapaksa, the pro-China leader, by the US and India, fanning public discontent into a bonfire,” he concluded, a sardonic smile flickering on his face.