Can a Communal, Chauvinist 'Marxist' Represent Democratic Change in Sri Lanka?

Less than a fortnight after Sri Lanka elected a new president, Anura Kumar Dissanayake, Tamil women gathered to observe International Children’s Day (1 October) — a day of mourning for their loved ones who “disappeared” while in military custody. For a decade-and-a-half, they have been demanding an international mechanism to find out the fate of their loved ones.

This time, their protest was disrupted and threatened by a supporter of the new president (popularly called AKD). This man shouted “This is Anura’s rule, I’m with AKD, and it is Malimawa now! You all are dogs. I will crush you. You are paid to protest, we will check your accounts. I will hand you over to the police.” [‘Malimawa’ is the ‘Compass’ symbol of the National People’s Power coalition led by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), headed by AKD.]

This incident is an ominous portent of something hidden by the celebratory headlines and analyses of Dissanayake’s victory.