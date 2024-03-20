Congress' Right to Apprenticeship Proposal: Would it Solve Employment Issues?

Fundamentals of public policy tell us that state intervention is needed only when there is market failure. India is estimated to have close to 0.5 million apprentices which is only 0.11 per cent of the total workforce. This is a dismal number when in contrast, with developed countries like Germany, which has 1.3 million apprentices (2.96 per cent). For a country rooted in guru-shishya parampara and practical aspects of learning, India has so far not enabled a culture of apprenticeships. There are various reasons for this.

First, there is a ‘skill shortage’, which means there is a scarcity of candidates with the necessary skills for the job. Second, there is a ‘skill mismatch’, a qualitative challenge where companies do not find fresh graduates even when they have the right qualifications on paper. We are infamous for unreliable CVs and personal recommendations as far as jobs for freshers are concerned. Hence there is some information asymmetry – a type of market failure. Third, firms are also reluctant to invest in training candidates, for fear of them jumping ship to ‘greener pastures’, yet again a market failure of negative externalities for the firm. Therefore, there is some scope for government intervention.

However, ideally, the choice to hire, even temporarily, should be left to the employer's discretion and not mandated by the government. Then why should Congress make it a legal guarantee?