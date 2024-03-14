Why Rahul Gandhi’s 5 'Yuva Nyay' Guarantees May Have Limited Electoral Appeal

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi recently announced five guarantees to the youth as a pre-poll promise during his renewed Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He said, Youth of the country! Congress is giving you five historic guarantees which will change your destiny:

1. Recruitment Trust: Guarantee of immediate permanent appointment to 30 lakh government posts.

2. First job assured: Guaranteed apprenticeship with a stipend of ₹1 lakh per year for every graduate and diploma holder.

3. Freedom from paper leaks: Guarantee of conducting examinations in a reliable manner by making a new law to stop paper leaks.

4. Social security in the GIG economy: Guaranteed better working conditions, pensions and social security for the workforce of the GIG economy.

5. Yuva Roshni: Guaranteed to make youth entrepreneurs by giving them start-up funds at the district level from the national fund of ₹5,000 crore.