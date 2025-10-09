The Gavai Case: When Caste Prejudice Strikes at the Heart of the Judiciary

The manner in which the condemnable attempt of shoe-throwing at the Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, in full public view, is now playing out makes it amply clear that it was a pre-planned move, motivated by a deeply communal and casteist mindset to browbeat the second Dalit CJI of post independent India, and not simply an act by an emotional individual.

The unrepentant, elderly lawyer who attempted the shameful act—his licence now stands suspended—has not hidden his fanatic mindset, and by letting him go scott-free, the law enforcement agencies and even the Supreme Court have left the door open for repetition of such highly condemnable incidents in future.

How is it possible that a lawyer in his seventies belatedly decided to vent his ire based on his religious feelings, three weeks after CJI Justice Gavai made certain oral observations in an open court during the course of hearing a case ?