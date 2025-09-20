Shoe Hurled, Trolling: CJI Gavai's Lord Vishnu Row Shows Perils of Divine Banter

Perhaps the rejection of a petition seeking for repair and restoration of an idol found in mutilated state is an issue to be dealt with Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)—and the court can do very little in such a matter since judicial review is beyond the scope of the courts.

However, in matters of this nature, any utterance, even jovial, may not go down well with the litigant and beyond him, the energised social media.

Justice Gavai understood with great difficulty the impact of the intense trolling he has been facing for his views since remarks were reported. Otherwise a strong believer, though of the Buddhist order, he even entered the office of the judiciary by taking oath in the name of God.

He later had to make a public expression of remorse, stating that his remarks in the matter concerning the restoration of a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho had been misrepresented on social media. He was also apparently forewarned, and claimed, “Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been portrayed in social media in a certain manner…I respect all religions”.