Dior's Mumbai Show: Spectacle At Gateway of India, But Not Of Fashion Or Design

Since 2016, Dior has been partnering with Karishma Swali, the director of the Chanakya School of Craft, and incorporating the creative output from the Mumbai-based institution into set designs, bags, and statement couture pieces. The pre-fall 2023 show was, thus, an on-site salute to Indian embroidery, a living and breathing heritage.

But can or should fashion be only seen through the lens of correctness? Anne Hollander says that dress is “a form of visual art, a creation of images with the visible self as its medium". Therefore, fashion should be accorded the same rigour by “studying their formal, strictly visual properties in the light of previous and concurrent ones, as is usually done in studying changes in styles of art.”

Dior's India-inspired collection—with its almost 200 looks—does not wow when the art paradigm is used. The clothes have all been seen before, with utterly familiar drapes and silhouettes. This pre-fall collection was showcased in Dec 2022 and a lot has been written about the India inspiration: the Jardin Indien toile de jouy pants, the Nehru collar, the Madras checks, and other such trans-continental elements.

During the showcase, Chiuri told a leading fashion magazine, "Fashion is not only about clothes. It’s a way of knowing each other.” Yes, it is. But by now, we ought to know each other a lot better than merely incorporating the most identifiable motifs and styles.