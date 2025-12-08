When a Child Is Shot Dead, Who Should Feel the Shame?

Two people got married in Jharkhand. I wondered, was it a love marriage or arranged? Who smiled more at the other? Did the boy blush more or the girl? They had a child. What would they have felt the first time they held their son?

Life was hard. Maybe other people they knew were moving to cities to find work. They moved to Delhi, this much reportage tells us. The husband started working in a gas cylinder warehouse and one day he suffered a paralytic attack, after which his left arm became paralysed. This too the reportage tells us. Did the paralysis have to do with a workplace accident? The family must have been stricken with anxiety, no? How will they earn? How will they eat? How much money did they have saved? How many days of food was it worth?

They pulled out their 14-year-old son from school. Did he have a best friend? A favourite subject? A favourite teacher? A favourite song? Did he have a crush on a girl? Did he like Shahrukh Khan more, or Salman? I was 14 years old once, you must have been too. 14-year-olds have a rich inner life, don’t they?