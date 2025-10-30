Kerala’s ‘Extreme Poverty-Free’ Claim Masks an Unequal Reality

Traditionally, poverty was measured through monetary indicators like household income or consumption expenditure, but this method overlooks the many deprivations people face.

Now, globally and in India, poverty is assessed using the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI).

The global MPI includes 10 indicators across health, education, and standard of living, while India’s version includes 12. Individuals deprived in one-third or more of these weighted indicators are identified as “MPI poor.”

The World Bank defines extreme poverty at US $2.15 a day. Its data shows India’s poverty rate fell from 18.73 percent in 2015 to 11.9 percent in 2021. NITI Aayog forecast that, at the current pace, India could reach single-digit poverty levels by 2024–25.

Based on the National Family Health Survey data, India’s multidimensional poverty rate also fell from 29.17 percent in 2013–14 to 11.28 percent in 2022–23, with 24.82 crore people escaping poverty. NITI Aayog’s 2023 report shows that 13.5 crore people rose out of poverty between 2015–16 and 2019–21. Poverty in rural India dropped from 32.59 percent to 19.28 percent, and in urban areas from 8.65 percent to 5.27 percent.

Back in Kerala, as mentioned earlier, only 0.55 percent of the state’s population is classified as multidimensionally poor—a figure that, as the Chief Minister claims, effectively means there is no poverty. But the reality tells a different story—poverty still exists.

Since the announcement, tribals and Asha workers have contested the government's declaration of the state being free of extreme poverty, and pointed to their own lived realities.

Wilson R, a fisherman from the Thiruvananthapuram coast, told The Quint that climate change and human interference have devastated their livelihood.