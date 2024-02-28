Azad and Kamala: Remembering Two Unsung Patriots of Our Freedom Struggle

Azad joined the Indian Revolutionary Party in 1922 and became a member of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Army founded by Bhagat Singh who, despite being opposed to Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence, drew inspiration from Pt Jawaharlal Nehru and Subash Chandra Bose – both icons of the youth in the 1920-1930s. This was true of all revolutionaries.

They differed from Gandhi but held him and his lieutenants in high regard for they knew they were all fighting for the same cause, only their means were different.

Azad took part in the famous 'Kakori mail dacoity' and was declared an absconder who carried a reward of Rs 30, OOO for his capture. To avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai, he, along with Bhagat Singh, organised the shooting of the British superintendent of police, JA Scot but in a case of mistaken identity, instead of Scot, the Deputy superintendent JP Saunders was shot dead.