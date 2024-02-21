Chandigarh: Has SC Heard the Criticism of the Gap Between Its Words and Actions?

To say that the events in the Chandigarh mayoral poll on 30 January 2024 were extraordinary is to put it mildly. The guilty face of returning officer Anil Masih peering into the camera while casually defacing validly cast votes from Aam Aadmi Party and Congress corporators, to rig the outcome in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party is an abiding picture of shame not just for the Chandigarh BJP but for a country which prides itself on being the world’s largest democracy.

The response of the Supreme Court to this incident has been quick, effective, and decisive. Not only did the Supreme Court recognize the blatant illegality on the face of it, it also ensured that the declared “winner” did not take any benefit from the illegality whatsoever, and ensured that full justice was done to the aggrieved party. All this, within three weeks of the incident, can leave one slightly dizzy at the pace and force with which the Supreme Court has moved in this matter.