Cervical Cancer in India: The Cost of Ignoring a Preventable Tragedy

Every eight minutes, an Indian woman dies of cervical cancer — a disease that should not kill at all. Few statistics expose the injustice of our health system more starkly. Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers known to medicine, yet India continues to lose tens of thousands of women each year.

This is not because solutions are missing. India has the vaccine. India even has national screening programmes. What India does not have, however, is routine prevention.