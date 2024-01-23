No Cervical Cancer Cases in Women Who Took HPV Vaccine Early, Finds Study

The way forward: The study's findings are particularly encouraging to keep the school-based programs for routine immunisation, reported the BBC. The vaccine is now offered to boys as well, as there is now evidence to show that it can protect them from other HPV-related cancers later in life as well.

More about HPV: HPV is a sexually transmitted virus that is a major (but not only) cause for all kinds of cervical cancer. It occurs and infects the vaginal area through sexual activity.

So far, clinical studies have found that HPV vaccines are effective in cutting down the risk of cervical cancer by up to 90 percent, especially when taken between the ages of 9 and 12 years.

