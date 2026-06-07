CBSE's OSM Controversy Is About More Than Marks. It's About Trust

Who investigates when a digital system is challenged? Who preserves the logs for audit and verification? Who verifies whether answer sheets were processed correctly? Who determines whether the issue was a result of a human error, a software failure, immature digital ecosystems, configuration irregularities, irresponsibilities or malicious activity?

The concern is whether audits and cybersecurity assessments are done independently and acted upon in time or if it is treated as a formal compliance check box activity. From the media reports on Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In)'s prior notification to CBSE, the questions are:

Who got the CERT notification?

Was it actioned? If not, why was it not actioned?

Is is related to the same portal?

Who is accountable?

Who is responsible for incident response?

Are the audit logs preserved?

Immediately after the controversy, several claims of unauthorised access to CBSE’s digital ecosystem, access to extremely sensitive information—alleged master passwords were found in the open forums, leaked credentials that are currently estimated more than 6,879 found in leaked databases that contain user ID, passwords, URLs including that of GEM which is the procurement portal—in the darknet, Telegram, and open internet channels between 2022 to 2024.

Some red flags found during research include a 2021 Telegram exchange in which a user asked for the CBSE Class 12 question paper and other users responded with a contact, with payment allegedly sought in Bitcoin. Another example is from various Telegram channels sharing CBSE 10th class papers, link to the YouTube video is private.

While the authenticity of that remains unconfirmed and should not be treated as proof of a leak, it is still a relevant red flag that warrants investigation. These patterns raise questions but should not be independently taken as an established misconduct unless probed.