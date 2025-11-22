From Bulldozer Verdicts to Green Crackers, How Will CJI Gavai Be Remembered?

Six months is too short a tenure to analyse the work of any individual or any institution, and particularly if it is about a top Constitutional post held by an individual in the world’s largest democracy.

So, how will the tenure of outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI), BR Gavai —only the second Dalit in the country’s history to have occupied this high office — be judged in history?

He was the head of Indian judiciary for barely six months, but then he was not the first to have had such a brief tenure nor will he be the last.