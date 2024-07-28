Budget 2024 is a Step Forward for Women's Development

advertisement
The 2024-25 Budget stands as a testament to the nation's commitment to advancing gender equality and empowering women. This budget, with its substantial allocation to the women's sector, marks a significant step forward.
Yet, like any policy decision, it brings with it both promise and challenges. This piece delves into the various facets of this budget's allocation, evaluating its potential impact, and the hurdles that lie ahead.
Education is pivotal in empowering women and girls, leading to broader socio-economic development. The 2024 Budget recognises this by significantly increasing funding for initiatives under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (₹4,500 crore to ₹37,500 crore), which aims to enhance educational opportunities specifically for girls. The allocation focuses on scholarships for girls from economically weaker sections, the provision of free textbooks, and improved school infrastructure, including safe and accessible facilities.
Economic empowerment is another central theme in this budget. The government has allocated funds for initiatives like the MUDRA Scheme, which provides micro-financing to women entrepreneurs, and the National Rural Livelihood Mission, which supports the formation of Self-Help Groups (SHGs). With an outlay of ₹2 trillion. In the next five years, these schemes will benefit 41 million youth. The outlay for this year is ₹1.48 trillion. These programs are crucial for facilitating women’s access to credit and entrepreneurship opportunities. The MUDRA Scheme is crucial as it addresses the financial barriers that women face when starting or expanding a business.
Moreover, the Budget introduces tax incentives for businesses that prioritise women in leadership roles or ownership. This move aims to encourage more women to start their own businesses, fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation among women. The emphasis on economic independence is also underscored by plans to create digital platforms for women to access financial services and training, thus expanding their reach and opportunities.
The Budget’s focus on women’s health addresses several critical areas, including maternal health, reproductive health, nutrition, and mental well-being. Programs like Mission Poshan 2.0 aim to combat malnutrition among women and children by providing essential nutritional support, increasing awareness of health issues, and ensuring access to healthy food options. Specifically, Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0 have been allocated Rs 21,200 crore, aiming to combat malnutrition and support early childhood care.
The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) has been expanded to include more comprehensive coverage for women, particularly targeting vulnerable populations. This initiative is crucial for improving maternal healthcare services, providing financial protection against health-related expenses, and ensuring that women have access to essential healthcare services.
Additionally, the Budget allocates funds for enhancing mental health services, recognising that mental well-being is often overlooked in discussions about women's health. Funding for counseling services and awareness campaigns about mental health issues faced by women aims to create a supportive environment where women can seek help without stigma.
The Budget's increased allocation for One-Stop Centres (OSCs) is a critical step toward addressing violence against women. These centres are designed to provide comprehensive support, including medical care, legal assistance, and psychological counselling to women who have experienced violence.
Furthermore, the Budget emphasises the importance of training law enforcement and judicial officers in handling cases of gender-based violence. Sensitivity training is vital for ensuring that victims receive the support they need when they report violence. The government plans to implement regular workshops and training sessions to educate officials about gender issues, legal rights, and the importance of treating survivors with respect and dignity.
While the intentions behind the Budget allocations are commendable, the real test lies in effective implementation. Historically, many programs have faced challenges due to bureaucratic inefficiencies, corruption, and lack of proper monitoring. The government must establish robust mechanisms for tracking the disbursement and utilisation of funds to ensure that they reach the intended beneficiaries.
Additionally, community engagement is crucial. Local stakeholders, including non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community leaders, should be involved in the planning and implementation of programs to tailor solutions to local needs. This collaborative approach can help bridge the gap between policy and practice, ensuring that the benefits of the Budget reach the grassroots level.
Targeted interventions are necessary to address the unique needs of these regions. The government could implement pilot projects in areas with high levels of gender inequality to develop best practices that can be scaled up.
Cultural and societal norms often pose significant barriers to progress in gender equality initiatives. Deep-rooted biases and patriarchal attitudes can undermine efforts to empower women. The Budget’s focus on gender sensitisation and awareness programs is essential to changing these attitudes. Community engagement initiatives, including workshops and campaigns, should be designed to promote gender equality and challenge harmful stereotypes.
Implementing gender-responsive programs requires strong institutional capacity. The Budget allocates funds for training and capacity-building for government officials and institutions at all levels. This includes creating dedicated gender units within various ministries to ensure a coordinated approach to gender mainstreaming.
Effective governance is key to the success of gender-focused initiatives. The government must ensure that gender considerations are integrated into all aspects of policy-making and implementation, promoting accountability and transparency in the allocation and use of resources.
(Anima Puri and Dr Twinkal Dogra are Assistant Professors working at the Department of Social and Political Studies, School of Behavioral and Social Sciences, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Faridabad.)
