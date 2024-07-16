A Flawed Overhaul: The New Criminal Laws and Their Shortcomings

Two weeks have passed since the new criminal laws took effect. Even as reforms in the criminal justice system have been ongoing for decades on a piecemeal basis, the rewriting of all three criminal codes was unprecedented.

Replacing laws that have formed the foundation of our criminal justice system for over 150 years required significant political will and transformative ideas. While political will was present, the process lacked the forward-looking, progressive vision necessary for meaningful reform.

The establishment of the Criminal Law Reforms Committee in 2020 initiated the process, but concerns arose about the committee's composition, lack of diversity, opacity, and terms of reference. Despite these issues, the acknowledgement of the need to revamp the system presented a rare opportunity to reimagine India’s criminal law framework — particularly in ensuring punishments fit the crime.