BJP Seeks to Capitalise on AAP's Mishandling of the Swati Maliwal Situation

The filing of an FIR by Maliwal against Arvind Kejriwal’s private secretary, Bibhav Kumar, alleging assault within the Chief Minister’s residence, has sent shockwaves through the party’s foundation.
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
When Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), as a Rajya Sabha nominee, a wave of elation swept through the ranks.
For the old guard of volunteers and supporters, Maliwal was more than a political figure; she was the embodiment of the ideals that the Aam Aadmi Party had championed since its inception in the crucible of the India Against Corruption movement. Yet, now, at a pivotal moment, the party stands at a crossroads, its inner circle fractured.
The fissures in the relationship didn’t emerge overnight.
Maliwal’s elevation to Rajya Sabha MP was a harbinger of the impending Lok Sabha elections—a time when political machinations intensify. Having been the architect behind AAP’s electoral strategies, her sudden absence from the limelight raised eyebrows.
Insiders paint a picture of Maliwal as a ghost in the capital, her presence ephemeral even when physically in Delhi. Her abrupt departure, attributed to her sister’s severe illness, left the party leadership in a lurch.
Kejriwal’s interim bail coincided with Maliwal’s return to Delhi and despite her attempts to reconnect, the Chief Minister’s Office remained elusive, denying her any appointments. Maliwal then went into the chief minister’s residence, apparently sans invitation — a bold move that symbolised the final rupture of trust.
With Kejriwal’s campaigning window cut to a mere 21 days, and Delhi’s poll date looming, the AAP's handling of the Swati Maliwal situation calls for scrutiny.
The press conference by Sanjay Singh, which laid bare the alleged misconduct of Bibhav Kumar, has become a focal point of controversy. AAP insiders suggest that Maliwal, the emblematic figure of AAP’s women empowerment narrative, had initially agreed not to pursue legal action against Kumar if the party disciplined him. However, her subsequent statement to the Delhi Police blindsided the party, revealing a chasm between public posturing and private assurances.
The release of ambiguous videos attempting to clarify the incident has done little to dispel doubts. With the women’s vote poised to play a decisive role in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, AAP’s mismanagement of the Maliwal case could prove detrimental. The BJP’s consistent vote share in Delhi underscores the need for AAP to maintain its electoral base and avoid any last-minute swings.
The lingering question is whether Kejriwal’s reluctance to confront Kumar stems from deeper concerns, possibly linked to the ED’s interrogation of him in the liquor policy case. The case, built on statements from individuals like C Arvind, a trusted aide of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, adds another layer of complexity to the unfolding drama.
Jumping to the conclusion that Swati Maliwal acted under the influence of the BJP to tarnish the AAP is premature. There is no substantial evidence. The BJP's desire to take advantage of this situation does not automatically render Maliwal a mere instrument in its hands. But the Delhi Police’s unusually rapid response in this matter is particularly suspect, considering their historical hesitance in similar situations.
The fact that senior BJP figures, including the Finance Minister, the Home Minister, and party president JP Nadda, have weighed in on the incident, says a lot. The party has consistently secured over 35 percent of the vote share in Delhi, even in the assembly elections that it lost to the AAP.
While sympathy for the AAP following Kejriwal’s arrest and release is palpable, it’s also essential to acknowledge the significant number of swing voters in Delhi, who tend to support the AAP in assembly elections and pivot to the BJP for Lok Sabha elections.
Considering Maliwal’s commendable tenure as DCW chief from 2015-2024, serving the women of Delhi’s slum clusters with unwavering dedication, the BJP is aware that any controversy surrounding her could disillusion her supporters, potentially swaying them away from the AAP.
(The author, a columnist and research scholar, teaches journalism at St. Xavier's College (autonomous), Kolkata. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
