'Slapped, Kicked in Chest': Swati Maliwal's Complaint Against Kejriwal Aide

Maliwal alleged in the complaint that she screamed for help repeatedly and pushed him away with her legs.

"At that time, he pounced on me, brutally dragged and deliberately pulled my shirt up," she said. "Kumar did not relent and attacked me by kicking me in my chest, stomach and pelvis area with his legs."

Shocked and traumatised, Maliwal said that she then managed to get herself freed and sat on the sofa, following which she called the police helpline to report the incident.

The ex-DCW chief claimed that Kumar then threatened her, saying, "Do what you want to do. You cannot do anything to us. We will have your bones broken and dig you in the ground."

Kumar and a few security personnel then asked her to leave, but she refused to do so until the police got there. However, she alleged that she was "thrown out" of the residence following which she sat on the floor in pain.