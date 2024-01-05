AAP Nominates DCW Chief Swati Maliwal as Its Newest Rajya Sabha MP

DCW chief Swati Maliwal.
(Photo: PTI)
Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), has been nominated as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, 5 January.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has also renominated Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta to the Upper House, according to a report by PTI.
AAP's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) announced the nominations on Friday.
With the six-year term of three Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi ending this month, voting to elect the new members will take place on 19 January.
Meanwhile, on the same day, Maliwal took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote about the DCW report 2024, "We have shed our blood, sweat and tears and served Delhi and its people for 8 years."
At a young age, Maliwal began her career in activism and has been an advocate for women's rights and social issues. Before joining DCW, she worked as the advisor to the Chief Minister of Delhi on public grievances. Maliwal was a core member of the Indian Against Corruption movement.
Maliwal has been associated with various campaigns and movements aimed at combating violence against women, advocating for stricter laws and promoting gender equality and women's safety in Delhi against sexual harassment.
The three members — Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and Narain Dass Gupta, will be retiring on 27 January.
However, ND Gupta and jailed senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh will be re-nominated as well while Sushil, as per the party said, has expressed his intent to redirect his focus towards Haryana's electoral politics.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
