Explained: What Has Triggered Violent Clashes in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir?

Shah made these comments when the demonstrations in the region were ongoing.

Similarly, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had on 5 May reiterated the government's official position on PoK while speaking to the press in Odisha's Cuttack, and also pinned blame on previous Congress governments for the "sorry state of affairs" in the region.

"There is a resolution of the Indian parliament that PoK is very much a part of India. Now, how did other people get control? It happens when you have someone who is not a responsible custodian of a house, an outsider will come and steal something," he said.

Jaishankar further added that while it is difficult to say what will happen in the future (regarding PoK), he added that the region had regained consciousness in the minds of the Indian public.

"We had forgotten about it, we were made to forget about it, but it is back now, definitely," the minister stated.