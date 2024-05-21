Photos: In Kashmir, People Pay Tribute to Departed Iranian Leaders

In Kashmir, people mourned the death of Iranian President Sayid Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who died in a helicopter crash on 19 May 2024.
(Photo: Ubaid Mukhtar)
A large number of people thronged the streets of Kashmir to mourn the deaths of Iranian President Sayid Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Many people in Zadibal hoisted black flags and banners while mourning processions were held in Pattan, Budgam, and even Ladakh.
Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of Iran’s President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H Amir-Abdollahian. We pray to the almighty to give their families strength and fortitude to bear their loss at this time of great sorrow. We stand with the people of Iran in this hour of grief.”
Kashmiri politicians also conveyed their condolences and paid tribute to the departed Iranian leaders.
Hurriyat Conference Chairman and Kashmir’s head priest, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said he was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of the President and Foreign Minister in a helicopter crash.
Amir Ali Parray, 27, hailing from Srinagar told The Quint, “These deaths mark a sad day for all of Kashmir, our hearts are broken and there are tears in our eyes. The martyred Raisi and Abdollahian will be remembered as some of the sharpest and most successful diplomats to have ever lived. Against all odds, they ushered Iran into the era of multipolarity and achieved the unthinkable for their countrymen. May they rest in peace."
Ali Muhamad, 65, from Srinagar, told The Quint, "The helicopter crash is highly suspicious, to say the least. They flew back from a meeting in Azerbaijan. What happened to the helicopter there? Who was in charge of the maintenance and safety? Who had access to the vehicle? These are some of the questions that must be answered. Why were they all together at the same point and who made all those arrangements? This incident needs a proper investigation."
Muhamad further asserted, “The legacy of the President of Iran will forever inspire us all. His unwavering dedication to diplomacy and his commitment to justice have left an indelible mark on the world. May his soul find peace and may his tireless efforts for a just and multipolar world continue to guide us all. We all are gathered today to pray for his soul, magfirat to Almighty Allah.”
