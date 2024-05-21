Photos: In Kashmir, People Pay Tribute to Departed Iranian Leaders

Ali Muhamad, 65, from Srinagar, told The Quint, "The helicopter crash is highly suspicious, to say the least. They flew back from a meeting in Azerbaijan. What happened to the helicopter there? Who was in charge of the maintenance and safety? Who had access to the vehicle? These are some of the questions that must be answered. Why were they all together at the same point and who made all those arrangements? This incident needs a proper investigation."