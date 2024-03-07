From the Bench to the BJP: Justice Abhijit Ganguly’s Controversial Transition

Ganguly’s resignation opens a new chapter in West Bengal politics. For the ruling TMC, it’s more than an opportunity—it’s a lifeline. The party has consistently maintained that allegations against them, including the school job scam, were exaggerated and politically motivated. Now, with Ganguly’s move, they can bolster their narrative. His tenure as a judge saw numerous probes initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into TMC-related cases. Critics argue that this investigative zeal hints at bias. The TMC will campaign on the premise that Ganguly’s actions were driven by partisan motives.

Ganguly didn’t mince words. In a scathing attack, he referred to Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, as an “armchair warrior.” The TMC, already reeling from public backlash over alleged scams that landed several leaders in jail, now finds renewed vigour. They’ll argue that Ganguly’s accusations were manufactured to tarnish the Mamata government’s image. The term “talpatar sepai” resonates—a soldier of the keyboard, not the battlefield.

For many in West Bengal, Ganguly’s political leap feels like a betrayal. Those who sought justice for TMC-related irregularities now grapple with disillusionment. They pinned their hopes on Ganguly’s impartial judgments, only to witness his transition into politics. The delicate dance between the judiciary and politics remains fraught with complexities. Is it possible for a judge to uphold impartiality while navigating the currents of partisan politics? The answer transcends courtroom proceedings, resonating within the collective consciousness of society.

It remains to be seen whether Abhijit Ganguly will find political success. Some believe he can be more effective in fighting corruption from within the political system, while others argue that all parties are susceptible to corruption. Even the BJP, which Ganguly is joining, faces accusations. This raises concerns about his motivations and potential conflicts of interest. His past judicial decisions, comments critical of the ruling party, and apparent dislike for specific leaders raise questions about his impartiality and could damage the public's trust in the judiciary.

