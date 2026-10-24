'Mere Paas Bapu Hai': The Non-Violent Indian's Patience With BJP Has Run Out

In July, the geniuses at the BJP decided that Abhijeet Dipke and co did not have any serious organisation on the ground and by preventing them from protesting, they will be making the same mistake that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government made by giving undue importance to Anna Hazaare and briefly arresting him. They let the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) go to Jantar Mantar. Dipke announced a march to the Parliament on the 20 July, and the government still didn’t do much.

When an apprehension arose that Sonam Wangchuk may die from fasting, these geniuses decided that taking him from the site against his will and keeping him in a hospital will harm less than letting him die in public sight.