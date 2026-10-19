Judicial Custody Of CJP Leaders Das, Ranka Extended By Two Days

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka will remain in judicial custody for an additional two days following a Delhi court order on 19 October 2026. The extension comes after their initial five-day custody period ended, with both leaders having been detained in connection with a protest at Jantar Mantar. The protest occurred after the site was de-notified as a designated protest location, and both individuals were apprehended for allegedly breaching security protocols.
According to Live Law, the Special Executive Magistrate extended the custody after considering allegations that Das and Ranka violated earlier peace bonds by attempting to unfurl the national flag at Jantar Mantar in defiance of prohibitory orders. The two had previously been required to furnish peace bonds of ₹50,000 after an earlier preventive detention on 10 October 2026.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Delhi Police sought the extension citing concerns that the leaders’ release could disrupt “peace and tranquility.” The police also referenced plans for further protests, though CJP representatives denied any such intentions, stating there were no upcoming demonstrations or related social media activity.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the magistrate did not grant the full five-day extension requested by police, instead allowing only two additional days. Das and Ranka will therefore spend the Dussehra festival in Tihar Jail. The CJP has alleged that the proceedings are being deliberately delayed to prevent the release of its leaders.
“The state is deliberately prolonging Ashu and Saurav’s illegal arrest by using every dirty trick in the book to delay court proceedings and prevent their release,” CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke stated, as cited in multiple reports.
As noted in an article by Scroll, the next hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday. The CJP has accused authorities of rejecting bail sureties and prolonging bail proceedings, while police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly threatening the magistrate previously assigned to the case.
Legal arguments presented by the CJP’s team included the assertion that there was no evidence the leaders posed a threat to public order, countering police claims of potential disruption if released.
Details provided indicated that Das and Ranka were initially detained on 13 October after allegedly climbing the locked gates at Jantar Mantar. Their protest was part of a broader campaign against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and included demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
“There was a presumption that the accused might carry out a crime if released,” police argued during the custody extension hearing.
Further updates confirmed that the leaders were produced before a newly appointed magistrate at Mandir Marg police station, following the recusal of the previous magistrate due to reported threats.
Additional context showed that the protest at Jantar Mantar occurred after the site was de-notified as a protest location on 11 October, with the CJP and other groups demanding accountability from the Election Commission.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.